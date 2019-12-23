AdEx Price Down 11.5% Over Last Week (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One AdEx token can now be bought for approximately $0.0737 or 0.00000987 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kyber Network, Liqui and Upbit. AdEx has a total market cap of $6.25 million and approximately $92,387.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AdEx has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00182235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.71 or 0.01160984 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00025783 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00117259 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx’s launch date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network.

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gatecoin, Liqui, Bittrex, Huobi, Upbit, Kyber Network, IDEX, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

