adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €290.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €290.00 ($337.21) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ADS. HSBC set a €300.00 ($348.84) price target on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BNP Paribas set a €285.00 ($331.40) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €255.00 ($296.51) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($348.84) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Macquarie set a €330.00 ($383.72) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. adidas currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €280.75 ($326.45).

Shares of ADS stock opened at €291.45 ($338.90) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €276.88 and a 200 day moving average price of €273.68. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

