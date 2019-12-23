Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $51.50

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $39.00 to $51.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.79.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

AMD stock opened at $44.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $43.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 914,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,318,766. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,874,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 505,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,326,381 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.5% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 461,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,018,000 after purchasing an additional 175,851 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 134,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.