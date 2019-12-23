Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) versus Pico (OTCMKTS:PICO) Critical Review

Pico (NASDAQ:PICO) and Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Pico and Advanced Oxygen Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pico 31.37% 3.88% 3.82% Advanced Oxygen Technologies -267.24% -35.50% -15.94%

Risk & Volatility

Pico has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Oxygen Technologies has a beta of -0.74, suggesting that its share price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.6% of Pico shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Pico shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Advanced Oxygen Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pico and Advanced Oxygen Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pico 0 0 0 0 N/A Advanced Oxygen Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pico and Advanced Oxygen Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pico $13.05 million 17.10 -$3.33 million N/A N/A Advanced Oxygen Technologies $40,000.00 7.61 $10,000.00 N/A N/A

Advanced Oxygen Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pico.

Summary

Pico beats Advanced Oxygen Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pico

PICO Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The Company sells its water rights to real estate developers, power generating facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities. It also leases and sells water assets and land. PICO Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

About Advanced Oxygen Technologies

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Anton Nielsen Vojens, ApS, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. Its property is land only, as well as a 750 square meters parcel that is used as a fuel station. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation. Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Randolph, Vermont.

