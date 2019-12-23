Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Aegion have underperformed its industry so far this year. The price performance is mainly backed by dismal earnings surprise history. Its earnings missed the analysts’ expectation in eight of the last 14 quarters, while revenues lagged the same in seven quarters. Lower contribution from a large coating project at Corrosion Protection and the turnaround activity at Energy Services have been hurting Aegion’s performance over the past few quarters. Meanwhile, Aegion tweaked its 2019 projections for revenues and earnings. It anticipates revenues to decline across segments. However, earnings are expected to improve modestly on the back of strong backlog position and market outlook in core businesses. Also, it is expected to benefit from acquisitions, strategic initiatives & divesture actions, going forward.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AEGN. ValuEngine raised shares of Aegion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aegion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Aegion and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Aegion in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Aegion presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.67.

NASDAQ AEGN opened at $23.00 on Friday. Aegion has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.53 million, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.73.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $308.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.82 million. Aegion had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aegion will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aegion by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Aegion by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aegion by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Aegion by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Aegion by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

