Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) to announce ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the highest is ($0.63). Aerie Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.92) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.34) to ($3.02). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.63% and a negative net margin of 328.34%. The company had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.59 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AERI. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.85. 525,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,122. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.23. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $50.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 2,330.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 173.7% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 497.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $134,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

