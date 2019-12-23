Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AERI opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.44. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $50.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.32.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.59 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.34% and a negative return on equity of 77.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,188,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,769,000 after buying an additional 79,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,358,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,255,000 after buying an additional 331,884 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,737,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,347,000 after buying an additional 224,655 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,153,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 118,596 shares during the period.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

