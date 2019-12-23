Aeternity (AE) Hits Market Cap of $43.25 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One Aeternity token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001930 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, Koinex, Zebpay and BitMart. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a total market cap of $43.25 million and $24.55 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 341,287,623 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,466,680 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinBene, DragonEX, Zebpay, HADAX, FCoin, HitBTC, Kyber Network, BigONE, Bithumb, ZB.COM, Tokenomy, OTCBTC, OKEx, Mercatox, Binance, Gate.io, Liqui, Radar Relay, Koinex, BitMart, LATOKEN, IDAX and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

