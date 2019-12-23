Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AGEN. BidaskClub raised Agenus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Agenus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ AGEN opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $524.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.06. Agenus has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $4.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Agenus by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Agenus by 28.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Agenus by 37.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Agenus by 443.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

