Air France-KLM Sponsored (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Air France-KLM Sponsored (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFLYY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AFLYY opened at $10.88 on Friday. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. Air France-KLM had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 1.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air France-KLM will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

