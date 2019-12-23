Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akari Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $1.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 million, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of -2.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. Akari Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $9.20.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Akari Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Akari Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) by 185.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,232 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.20% of Akari Therapeutics worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

