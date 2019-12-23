Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives $253.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $253.58.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Align Technology stock opened at $272.89 on Friday. Align Technology has a fifty-two week low of $169.84 and a fifty-two week high of $334.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.29 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total value of $766,947.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,182,593.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yuval Shaked sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.61, for a total transaction of $214,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $11,013.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,199 shares of company stock valued at $6,787,761. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam bought a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1,405.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

