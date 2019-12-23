Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alimera Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.61) to ($2.55). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.90). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alimera Sciences.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). The business had revenue of $12.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

ALIM stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.90. The company had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,923. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66.

In other news, Director John Snisarenko purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $521,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 114,000 shares of company stock valued at $595,270. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,128,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,414 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.59% of Alimera Sciences worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

