ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) & Total System Services (NASDAQ:TSS) Critical Review

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) and Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.1% of ALJ Regional shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Total System Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.6% of ALJ Regional shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Total System Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for ALJ Regional and Total System Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ALJ Regional 0 0 0 0 N/A Total System Services 0 5 6 0 2.55

Total System Services has a consensus price target of $123.29, suggesting a potential downside of 7.49%. Given Total System Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Total System Services is more favorable than ALJ Regional.

Profitability

This table compares ALJ Regional and Total System Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ALJ Regional -1.36% -5.36% -2.03% Total System Services 15.03% 32.26% 10.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ALJ Regional and Total System Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ALJ Regional $369.78 million 0.15 -$7.33 million N/A N/A Total System Services $4.03 billion 5.86 $576.66 million $4.26 31.28

Total System Services has higher revenue and earnings than ALJ Regional.

Risk and Volatility

ALJ Regional has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Total System Services has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Total System Services beats ALJ Regional on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ALJ Regional

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers customer contact centers, fulfillment operations, and information technology services, as well as manual and electronic toll collection, violation processing, and medical device tracking services. This segment also provides customer relationship management; billing, payment, and claims processing; data entry; document management; operational expertise; workforce and support analytics; quality assurance; and system support and maintenance services. The Carpets segment engages in the retail of floor coverings, including carpets, hardwood, laminates, tiles, ceramic, granite, quartz, piedrafina, porcelain, natural stone, vinyl planks and tiles, and area rugs, as well as specialty flooring comprising bamboo, leather, cork, and large format tiles to home builders, and commercial and retail customers. This segment also offers countertop and surrounds primarily for bathrooms and kitchens; kitchen, bathroom, and garage cabinets; closet and closet organizers; and window coverings comprising blinds, shutters, and shades, as well as stone and solid surface fabrication services. The Phoenix segment manufactures book components; educational materials and related products; heavily illustrated books; and specialty commercial products. This segment also provides printing and packaging solutions for the beauty, fragrance, and cosmetic and consumer-packaged goods markets. The company was formerly known as YouthStream Media Networks, Inc. and changed its name to ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. in October 2006. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in New York, New York.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc. provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses. The company also provides third party processing and related services for credit card issuers, merchant acquirers, independent sales organizations, and financial institutions; and issuer processing services, as well as operates as a prepaid program manager. Total System Services, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

