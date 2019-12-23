Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ALKS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Alkermes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen set a $34.00 price target on shares of Alkermes and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Alkermes from an underweight rating to an equal rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.40.

ALKS opened at $20.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.86 and a beta of 1.77. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $255.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alkermes will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 69,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $1,382,638.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,228 shares in the company, valued at $15,575,176.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 816,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,920,443.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,795 shares of company stock valued at $4,121,839 in the last ninety days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 139.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,950,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alkermes by 10.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,137,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,050,000 after buying an additional 1,052,841 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alkermes by 70.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,080,000 after buying an additional 981,355 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alkermes by 3.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,275,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,020,000 after acquiring an additional 697,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Alkermes by 45.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,584,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,714,000 after acquiring an additional 495,562 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

