Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GOOG. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,469.93.

GOOG opened at $1,349.59 on Friday. Alphabet has a one year low of $970.11 and a one year high of $1,365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,316.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,209.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $13.06 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 144,877 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $7,291,659.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,227.77, for a total value of $92,082.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 347 shares in the company, valued at $426,036.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,137 shares of company stock worth $119,053,686. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Alphabet by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 52 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in Alphabet by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 70 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

