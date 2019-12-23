Alphacat Achieves Market Capitalization of $494,837.00 (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. Alphacat has a market cap of $494,837.00 and approximately $48,831.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alphacat has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Alphacat token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alphacat alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00182428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.91 or 0.01174404 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00025707 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00117389 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Alphacat Token Profile

Alphacat launched on August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io. The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io. Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal.

Buying and Selling Alphacat

Alphacat can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit, HitBTC and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alphacat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphacat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.