Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) will announce $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.69. Altra Industrial Motion reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altra Industrial Motion.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.70 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue was up 93.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AIMC shares. BidaskClub raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of AIMC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.76. The stock had a trading volume of 126,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $38.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In other news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 8,036 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $267,197.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,924.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 107.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at about $59,000.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

See Also: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.