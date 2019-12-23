Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Amedisys posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $494.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.14 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMED. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Amedisys from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.69.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $1,116,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.79, for a total value of $45,076.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,530.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,007 shares of company stock worth $2,833,187 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Amedisys by 482.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 262 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.70. 3,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,387. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.47. Amedisys has a one year low of $103.76 and a one year high of $167.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

