Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) Receives $81.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

AEE opened at $76.57 on Friday. Ameren has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $80.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.34. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.17.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Ameren by 102.2% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 94.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

