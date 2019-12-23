American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $590.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) will report sales of $590.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $592.22 million and the lowest is $587.90 million. American Equity Investment Life reported sales of $554.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $643.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Alonzo A. J. J. Strickland sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $27,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Matovina sold 15,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $467,351.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,086 shares in the company, valued at $7,025,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,104 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 32.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 14,707 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 787,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,062,000 after purchasing an additional 244,964 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,043,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,248,000 after buying an additional 156,639 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AEL traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.65. 6,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,360. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $33.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.75.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio is 6.44%.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

