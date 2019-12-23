American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Analysts expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to announce $2.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the lowest is $1.95. American Express posted earnings per share of $1.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full year earnings of $8.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $8.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Express.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer set a $126.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.49.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $284,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,801.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $980,424.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,820 shares of company stock worth $3,033,961. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP stock opened at $125.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $102.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.11. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $129.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Express (AXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.