American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2019 // Comments off

Brokerages expect American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.28. American River Bankshares reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American River Bankshares.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 million. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 19.24%.

AMRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

AMRB stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. American River Bankshares has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRB. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in American River Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American River Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP increased its holdings in American River Bankshares by 4.2% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 22,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American River Bankshares (AMRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB)

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.