American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages expect American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.28. American River Bankshares reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American River Bankshares.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 million. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 19.24%.

AMRB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

AMRB stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. American River Bankshares has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.64.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRB. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new position in American River Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American River Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP increased its holdings in American River Bankshares by 4.2% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 22,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

