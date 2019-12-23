American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE:AVD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

American Vanguard has increased its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. American Vanguard has a dividend payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Vanguard to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVD opened at $18.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. American Vanguard has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.37.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $124.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Vanguard will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Vanguard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on American Vanguard to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.