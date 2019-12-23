American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Sidoti lowered American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Woodmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Shares of AMWD opened at $104.90 on Friday. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $53.35 and a 52 week high of $109.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.84 and a 200-day moving average of $89.02.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $428.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.38 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Woodmark will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 2,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $234,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roger Perry Campbell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.92, for a total transaction of $133,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,136,486.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,903 shares of company stock worth $751,925 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 1,730.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.