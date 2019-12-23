Ampleforth (AMPL) Market Cap Tops $1.51 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One Ampleforth token can now be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00013985 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Ampleforth has a market cap of $1.51 million and $736,238.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth (CRYPTO:AMPL) is a token. Its launch date was June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 8,095,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,444,195 tokens. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

