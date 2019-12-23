Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) SVP Sells $210,280.00 in Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $210,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steve Pietkiewicz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 10th, Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,419 shares of Analog Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $370,346.08.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.47. 4,621 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.08 and a 12 month high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 126,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at about $421,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Analog Devices by 59.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 218,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,631,000 after acquiring an additional 80,989 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Analog Devices by 15.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

