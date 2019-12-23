Analysts Anticipate Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.48. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance also reported earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 63.86% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $85.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Compass Point started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.80 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,588,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,586 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 17.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,268,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,724,000 after acquiring an additional 336,663 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,880,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,589,000 after acquiring an additional 295,823 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 20.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,824,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after acquiring an additional 304,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 904,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,631,000 after acquiring an additional 195,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARI opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.65. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 50.29, a quick ratio of 50.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

