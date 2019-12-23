Analysts Anticipate Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $466.80 Million

Brokerages expect Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) to report $466.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $452.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $494.70 million. Cabot Oil & Gas reported sales of $716.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cabot Oil & Gas.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $429.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.73 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 34.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COG. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Williams Capital set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.77.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,812,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,359,470. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cabot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 951.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

