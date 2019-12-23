Analysts Anticipate Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Home Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.42. Home Bancshares reported earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Home Bancshares.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Home Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

HOMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens set a $22.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In other Home Bancshares news, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $257,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 587,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,813,813.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $452,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 587,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,072,263.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $2,435,855 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $1,277,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Home Bancshares by 255.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,301 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Home Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,435,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 241,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,633,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,700,000 after purchasing an additional 109,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

HOMB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.61. 14,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.90 and its 200 day moving average is $18.72. Home Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $20.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

