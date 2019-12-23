Analysts Anticipate Lilis Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:LLEX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lilis Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:LLEX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lilis Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.07). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lilis Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lilis Energy.

Lilis Energy (NASDAQ:LLEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 million.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Lilis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of LLEX opened at $0.16 on Friday. Lilis Energy has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.17.

Lilis Energy Company Profile

Lilis Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas properties. Its total net acreage in the Delaware Basin is approximately 20,400 acres. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located in the Delaware Basin in Winkler, Loving, and Reeves counties, Texas; and Lea County, New Mexico.

