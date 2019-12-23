Analysts Anticipate ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to Announce $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ScanSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.82. ScanSource posted earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full-year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.27 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ScanSource.

Get ScanSource alerts:

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). ScanSource had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SCSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised ScanSource from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

ScanSource stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,045. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.15. ScanSource has a 1 year low of $26.84 and a 1 year high of $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $958.49 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $35,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,223.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in ScanSource by 74.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 6.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 51.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

See Also: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ScanSource (SCSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.