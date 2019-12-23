Analysts Anticipate SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $199.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) will report sales of $199.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $200.54 million and the lowest is $198.30 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full-year sales of $753.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $752.00 million to $754.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $180.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.30 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.90.

Shares of SmileDirectClub stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $21.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,806,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,410,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,470,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,326,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

