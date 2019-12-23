Analysts Anticipate Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Unum Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Unum Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.73). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Unum Therapeutics.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 388.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.07%. The business had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Unum Therapeutics from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unum Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Unum Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.72. 5,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,599. Unum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $5.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics by 134.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 18,717 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Unum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Unum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Unum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Unum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

