Analysts Expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.76. AMN Healthcare Services reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $567.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $902,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,148.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 5,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $331,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,333 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,236. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,808,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,354,000 after acquiring an additional 48,056 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,274,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,138,000 after purchasing an additional 124,614 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,092,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,253,000 after purchasing an additional 83,829 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 952,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,817,000 after purchasing an additional 154,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,801,000 after purchasing an additional 146,507 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.21. 1,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,229. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.36. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $45.04 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

