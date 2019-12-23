Analysts Expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) will post $22.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.34 million to $23.00 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported sales of $21.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $90.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $92.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $93.26 million, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $95.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.34 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of ACBI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACBI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,564,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,789,000 after acquiring an additional 132,764 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 27.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 527,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after buying an additional 112,763 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 251,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after buying an additional 45,517 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.1% during the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 202,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 6.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 195,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.