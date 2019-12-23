Analysts Expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) to Announce ($0.15) Earnings Per Share

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $7.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 62 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CYCC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ CYCC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.53. 302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.65. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.48.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,102,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.41% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.