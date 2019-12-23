Analysts Expect Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) to Post -$0.18 EPS

Brokerages predict that Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) will post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.18). Iridium Communications reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $144.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.05 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday. BWS Financial set a $33.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

Iridium Communications stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.16. The stock had a trading volume of 928 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,515. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.64. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.64 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

In other news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 8,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $216,917.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,188.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 112,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $2,862,141.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,616.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,677 shares of company stock worth $3,724,059. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 42.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth $105,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

