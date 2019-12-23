Analysts Expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to announce $1.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. KB Home posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KBH. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on KB Home from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.15.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $33.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.30. KB Home has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 4.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.77%.

In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total value of $2,169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 220,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,953,976.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 13,657 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $495,202.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,062,316.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,643 shares of company stock valued at $13,353,953 in the last quarter. 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.7% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 62,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in KB Home by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

