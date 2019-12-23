Analysts Expect Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.09). Liquidity Services posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Liquidity Services.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $58.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.73 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LQDT. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the second quarter worth about $123,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LQDT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,730. The company has a market capitalization of $194.19 million, a PE ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 1.10. Liquidity Services has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $9.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidity Services (LQDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.