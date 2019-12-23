Analysts Expect MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MannKind’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). MannKind posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on MNKD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MannKind has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNKD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind during the second quarter worth about $33,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 86.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MannKind by 28.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of MannKind in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $1.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20. MannKind has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $2.34.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

