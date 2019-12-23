Analysts Expect ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.44 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) will report sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ONEOK’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.51 billion and the lowest is $2.40 billion. ONEOK reported sales of $3.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ONEOK will report full year sales of $9.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $10.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $11.88 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ONEOK.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.07.

ONEOK stock opened at $75.19 on Monday. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $50.26 and a 52 week high of $77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.26.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman purchased 6,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1,063.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

