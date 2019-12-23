Analysts Expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $318.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will report $318.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $316.66 million and the highest is $320.00 million. Zumiez reported sales of $304.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $264.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.86 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZUMZ shares. BidaskClub cut Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zumiez from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.14.

In related news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $155,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,305.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,653,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,590,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,888,165. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zumiez by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,136,830 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $81,870,000 after purchasing an additional 176,084 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,261 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $63,874,000 after buying an additional 75,460 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 1,215.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 715,510 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $18,675,000 after acquiring an additional 661,135 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zumiez by 44.6% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 520,932 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $16,501,000 after acquiring an additional 160,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the second quarter worth $7,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zumiez stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $32.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,088. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $822.08 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.95. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $35.68.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

