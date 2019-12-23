Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for GMS (GMS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for GMS (NYSE: GMS):

12/6/2019 – GMS had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $34.00 to $33.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – GMS had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/4/2019 – GMS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

12/3/2019 – GMS was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/14/2019 – GMS was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/31/2019 – GMS was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

10/29/2019 – GMS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “GMS Inc. is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems. The company’s product consists of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems or ceilings and complementary interior construction products in commercial and residential buildings. GMS Inc. is based in Tucker, United States. “

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $27.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.71. GMS Inc has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $32.42.

Get GMS Inc alerts:

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. GMS had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $861.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GMS Inc will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GMS news, Director Ronald R. Ross sold 30,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $852,357.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,981,659.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of GMS by 341.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 50,023 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GMS by 1,213.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 128,563 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in GMS by 15.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in GMS by 154.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 84,499 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.