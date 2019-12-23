Analysts Set $62.25 Target Price for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.25 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $62.25 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C an industry rank of 197 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 69.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,093,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,241 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,728,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,613,000 after buying an additional 1,640,820 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.7% during the second quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,701,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,613,000 after buying an additional 27,650 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,351,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,726,000 after buying an additional 58,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,149,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,216,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $47.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.16. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $48.80.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.