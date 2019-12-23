Analysts Set Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Target Price at $9.50

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADVM. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 372.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,429 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at $151,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADVM opened at $10.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $687.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 2.68. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $16.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. Equities analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

