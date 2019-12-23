Analysts Set Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) PT at $41.00

Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

Several research firms recently commented on AVA. Williams Capital lowered shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Avista from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Avista from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. Avista has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $49.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.55.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $283.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. Avista had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avista will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.46%.

In other news, insider Broomfield Robert 225,944 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. Also, Director R John Taylor sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $42,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 553.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Avista in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

