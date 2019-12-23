Analysts Set Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) Price Target at $7.75

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 235.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 43,902 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 373.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRK stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.47. 5,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,846. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $4.17 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $224.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.00 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 15.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

