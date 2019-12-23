Analysts Set Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Target Price at $30.80

Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $28.18 on Friday. Corteva has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $32.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.56.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Corteva will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%.

In other Corteva news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer bought 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth about $604,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 75.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,577,000 after buying an additional 407,781 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth about $13,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

