Analysts Set ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) PT at $25.12

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.12.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley set a $28.00 target price on ON Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

In other news, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 43,266 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $812,968.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 700,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,159,463.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 726,413 shares in the company, valued at $14,891,466.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,548 shares of company stock worth $1,899,235 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.3% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 6.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 76.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $24.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.85. ON Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $24.19.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

